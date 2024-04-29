Addex, Janssen epilepsy drug falls short in phase 2 trial

Addex Therapeutics reported that its phase 2 study of ADX71149, an epilepsy drug co-developed by Janssen, did not meet its primary objective.

The study tested the efficacy of ADX71149, an allosteric modulator of the mGlu2 receptor intended to regulate glutamate release in the brain. The trial involved 110 patients with focal onset seizures who had insufficient responses to standard-of-care seizure medications, levetiracetam or brivaracetam. The study did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint — time for patients to reach baseline seizure count when ADX71149 was added to standard treatment.

The partnership between Addex and Janssen, which dates back to 2004, includes development and commercialization rights for mGlu2 PAM compounds, with Addex potentially receiving up to $116 million in milestone payments and royalties.

