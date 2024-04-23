Incyte snaps up Escient, boosting neurosensory-inflammatory pipeline

Incyte has agreed to acquire San Diego-based biotech Escient Pharmaceuticals, picking up two potential first-in-class oral MRGPR antagonists.

Per the deal, Incyte will buy Escient and its assets for $750 million plus Escient’s net cash remaining at the close of the transaction.

Incyte will pick up two key immune and neuro-immune pipeline assets: EP262 is a first-in-class oral Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonist that could treat a broad range of inflammatory disorders. The drug has demonstrated proof-of-mechanism in chronic inducible urticaria, an inflammatory skin disorder, and is also in phase 2 trials for chronic spontaneous urticaria (hives).



EP547, currently in phase 1 trials, is a first-in-class oral MRGPRX4 antagonist with the potential to treat cholestatic pruritus and other conditions with severe pruritus (itchy skin).

Incyte hopes to utilize the drugs to further address the needs of patients with inflammatory diseases, estimating their potential launch in 2029.

Back in February, Incyte paid $25 million to pick up the global rights to MorphoSys' approved blood cancer drug, Monjuvi. The two had been collaborating on Monjuvi since 2020 and were co-marketing the drug in the U.S.