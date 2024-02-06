Novartis acquires MorphoSys

This week, Novartis announced an agreement to acquire Germany-based MorphoSys in a deal worth up to $2.9 billion.

As part of the agreement, Novartis will gain access to key assets, including pelabresib (CPI-0610), a late-stage BET inhibitor showing promising results in treating myelofibrosis when combined with ruxolitinib.

Pelabresib recently achieved positive outcomes in phase 3 trials, demonstrating significant reduction in spleen volume and improvements in symptom management. Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval with the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2024.

Additionally, Novartis will acquire tulmimetostat (CPI-0209), an early-stage investigational dual inhibitor targeting EZH1 and EZH2 proteins, currently under evaluation for various solid tumors and lymphomas.

Earlier this week, rumors swirled about the acquisition with sources suggesting that both Novartis and Incyte were vying to buy MorphoSys.

In the same press release that announced the Novartis buyout, MorphoSys revealed it sold its only commercial product, blood cancer drug, Monjuvi (tafasitamab) to Incyte for $25 million, in a separate transaction. MorphoSys and Incyte have been collaborating on tafasitamab since 2020. Prior to this agreement, tafasitamab was co-marketed in the U.S. by MorphoSys and Incyte and outside the U.S. by Incyte. Moving forward, Incyte will oversee all aspects of tafasitamab's development and commercialization globally.

Tafasitamab, first approved in combination with lenalidomide in 2020 for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), is also undergoing phase 3 trials for multiple indications, including first-line DLBCL, relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma.