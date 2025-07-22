Sanner opens first US manufacturing site to support pharma packaging growth

Sanner, a global manufacturer of healthcare packaging and drug delivery solutions headquartered in Bensheim, Germany, announced it has officially opened its first U.S.-based production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The new site began operations in June and spans 60,500 square feet, including ISO Class 7 and eight GMP-certified cleanrooms, advanced injection molding equipment, high-speed desiccant filling lines, and on-site laboratory capabilities. An additional 20,000 square feet of space has been designated for future expansion.

According to the company, the Greensboro location was built to improve responsiveness to pharmaceutical and MedTech customers across North America by localizing production and streamlining access to design and manufacturing services.

Sanner also said the U.S. facility will work closely with Gilero, its Design Center of Excellence, to offer fully integrated product development and manufacturing support for combination devices, diagnostics, connected health products, and protective pharmaceutical packaging.