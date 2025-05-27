Siegfried expands ophthalmic drug manufacturing capacity in Spain

Siegfried has announced a new expansion at its ophthalmic manufacturing facility in El Masnou, Spain, increasing capacity for sterile eye drop production.

The additional capabilities are expected to come online in 2027 and position the Swiss-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to respond to rising demand for ophthalmic treatments across Europe.

The expansion complements ongoing upgrades at the El Masnou site, including a separate project to boost sterile ointment production by 2026. Both initiatives incorporate state-of-the-art equipment that meets the European Union’s Annex 1 requirements for sterile medicinal product manufacturing.

Siegfried’s El Masnou site, which has specialized in ophthalmic formulations for nearly a century, currently produces eye drops, sterile ointments, and nasal and otic treatments. It supplies over 100 million treatments annually and serves as the company’s European hub for ophthalmic drugs, alongside its Irvine, California facility, which supports the U.S. market.

The latest investment reflects Siegfried’s broader strategy to reinforce its global manufacturing network. CEO Marcel Imwinkelried noted the expansion will help meet sustained demand and strengthen the company’s ability to serve customers in both Europe and the U.S.

With 13 sites across seven countries and more than 500 customers worldwide, Siegfried has scaled up its global operations with a focus on the production of drug substances and drug products.

Of Siegfried’s global network of 13 sites, eight locations are optimized for drug substances and five facilities are designed for drug products. Imwinkelried, who took the helm in September 2024, told Pharma Manufacturing earlier this year that he sees the company’s footprint in three continents — Asia, Europe, and North America — as a strategic advantage given the current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.