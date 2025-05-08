Ratio Therapeutics to build radiopharma manufacturing site in Utah

Ratio Therapeutics has signed an agreement with the Wasatch Group to construct a 65,000-square-foot radiopharmaceutical research and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The facility will be part of the Wasatch Group’s Medical Innovation Technology Research Campus and is expected to be fully operational by late 2027.

The new site will enable Ratio to vertically integrate its pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, with capabilities for end-to-end production and commercial-scale manufacturing. The company cited the region’s supply network and access to international transport infrastructure as key logistical advantages.

Ratio Therapeutics is a Boston-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals for oncology using proprietary discovery platforms. Its lead candidate, a FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic, is expected to enter clinical trials this year.

The Wasatch Group is a Utah-based private holding company with investments in real estate, consumer goods, medical technology, and venture capital. Its Medical Innovation Technology Campus hosts startups and research labs near the University of Utah.