Xellia to wind down Copenhagen manufacturing site over next decade

Xellia Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to gradually phase out operations at its Copenhagen manufacturing site over the next eight to 10 years.

The company said the move is part of a broader strategic shift aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability of its anti-infective production and strengthening supply chain resilience. During this transition, production will be relocated to other facilities, with no changes expected to employment at the Copenhagen site for at least three to four years.

The Danish drugmaker said the decision followed an extensive evaluation of operational challenges, including cost pressures and ongoing market constraints. As part of the plan, production of Vancomycin Hydrochloride, an antibiotic listed on the EU’s Union List of Critical Medicines, will be the first to transfer out of Denmark, with completion targeted for 2028. Xellia is still assessing how and where to shift manufacturing of its remaining Copenhagen-based products.

Xellia’s CEO Michael Kocher emphasized the importance of continuity, noting that a stable supply of anti-infectives remains a top priority. He said the phased approach is designed to ensure minimal disruption to global access to the company’s critical medicines, which are used to treat serious and often life-threatening infections.

Founded in Denmark and now owned by Novo Holdings, Xellia operates manufacturing sites in Hungary and China in addition to Copenhagen. The company develops and supplies non-beta-lactam anti-infective APIs and finished dosage forms, with several of its products included on the WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines.