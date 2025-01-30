Rentschler Biopharma to exit cell and gene therapy, refocus on biologics

Germany-based CDMO Rentschler Biopharma SE announced a realignment of its global operations, withdrawing from the cell and gene therapy market to concentrate on biologics.

The restructuring includes the closure of its Stevenage, UK site, with the company citing slower-than-expected growth in the sector as a key factor in its decision. Rentschler Biopharma stated that the shift aligns with its long-term strategy to adapt to market demands, prioritize sustainable growth, and drive innovation.

CEO Benedikt von Braunmühl emphasized the company’s commitment to areas with the greatest demand and value potential, noting that biologics will remain central to its operations. “The dedication of our Stevenage-based team has been exceptional,” von Braunmühl said in a statement, adding that the company will provide support for affected employees during the transition. He also reaffirmed Rentschler Biopharma’s focus on evaluating other potential modalities while leveraging its expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The restructuring follows significant investments in the company’s global capabilities. In 2024, Rentschler Biopharma made its largest-ever investment at its Laupheim, Germany headquarters to enhance production efficiency. The four-story buffer media station is slated to be operational by 2028.

Additionally, its new U.S. production line in Milford, Massachusetts, featuring four 2,000L single-use bioreactors, became fully operational last year, expanding its capacity to meet rising demand for biologics. The expansion, which effectively doubled Rentschler Biopharma’s global cGMP capacity, focuses mainly on commercial manufacturing of highly complex molecules.

The family-owned company, with a 150-year history, employs approximately 1,400 people and provides process development, regulatory support, and project management services.