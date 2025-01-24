Scorpius Holdings, KaloCyte team on manufacturing for artificial red blood cell

Integrated CDMO Scorpius Holdings announced a collaboration with preclinical company KaloCyte to advance manufacturing for its lead candidate, ErythroMer, a bioengineered artificial red blood cell substitute that can be freeze-dried for long-term storage.

Under the initial project, Scorpius said it will leverage the CDMO’s scientific and technical expertise to enhance manufacturing efficiencies for ErythroMer, which is “designed to address life-threatening blood loss in situations where stored red blood cells are unavailable, unsuitable, or in short supply.”

Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to biopharma companies at its facilities in San Antonio, Texas, which will be leveraged for its collaboration with KaloCyte. The companies are also considering a commercial-scale manufacturing agreement, according to the announcement.

“By refining manufacturing processes for KaloCyte’s lead candidate, we are poised to accelerate its journey toward clinical success and expand its reach to patients who need it most,” Scorpius CEO Jeff Wolf said in a statement. “The prospect of commercial-scale manufacturing further emphasizes our shared commitment to making this life-saving therapy widely available.”

So far, KaloCyte has demonstrated proof of concept, safety, and efficacy in animal models. The company, which has received $17 million in grants from DARPA and NIH as well as more than $5 million in investor funding, is looking to raise Series A financing to fund IND-enabling studies and Phase 1 clinical trials.