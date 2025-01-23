Recipharm, Spektus partner on CNS medicines using oral drug delivery platform

Global CDMO Recipharm and Quebec-based specialty pharmaceutical company Spektus Pharma have announced that they will jointly develop and supply a portfolio of novel central nervous system (CNS)-focused products using Spektus’ proprietary Flexitab oral drug delivery platform.

Designed specifically for titration-sensitive medications, Flexitab is an oral drug delivery technology that generates patent-protected extended-release tablets that can be broken into dose-proportional segments, with controlled drug release in both intact and broken forms. The companies’ goal is to create “flexible, breakable extended-release tablets” for global markets, including Brazil, Canada, Europe, the UK, and United States.

Recipharm and Spektus will initially target the growing antidepressant market, which the companies said has “seen a rising prevalence of conditions such as major depressive disorder, anxiety, and other mood disorders.” Despite the availability of antidepressant medications, they contend there remains a “significant unmet need” for treatments that are more effective and better tolerated by patients.

According to the announcement, the teaming will combine Recipharm’s manufacturing capabilities, regulatory excellence, and robust global supply chain partnership with Spektus’ expertise in formulation development. For its part, Recipharm will execute the technology transfer to one of its FDA and EU-approved manufacturing sites, with the goal of ensuring efficient, high-quality production aligned with global regulatory standards.

“Recipharm’s proven track record in executing FDA and EU-approved manufacturing transfers, coupled with our reliable supply chain, makes us the ideal partner to bring these novel CNS therapies to market,” Kieran Chouhan, Recipharm general manager of business segment focused on intellectual property development, said in a statement.