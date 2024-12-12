Vertex, Saudi Arabia to collaborate on gene therapy manufacturing

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in collaboration with the Ministries of Investment and Health, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to localize gene therapy manufacturing in the Kingdom.

The agreement focuses on advancing research and development, building local biomanufacturing capabilities, and training Saudi talent in biotechnology.

The partnership is expected to attract investments of up to SAR 1 billion ($266 million) over the next five years. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to position itself as a global biotechnology hub by 2040. The initiative also aims to develop expertise in cell and gene therapy and establish the Kingdom as a leader in medical innovation.

Vertex identified Saudi Arabia as a key market for its gene therapy, Casgevy, used to treat sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The country has an estimated 23,000 eligible patients, contributing to a significant market opportunity for the therapy, which has received regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia and other regions.

The agreement was signed this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the first CPhI event held in the Middle East. It marks a step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology capabilities and aligning with its long-term economic and healthcare goals.