Cold Chain Technologies’ buy of Tower Cold Chain expands global footprint

Tower Cold Chain has expanded its international operations following its October 2024 acquisition by Cold Chain Technologies (CCT).

The integration brings 54 regional hubs across 26 countries and combines Tower’s reusable passive containers with CCT’s single-use packaging solutions.

The expanded network includes recently launched hubs in Toronto, Canada, and Hyderabad, India, strengthening Tower’s presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. The acquisition also enhances its logistics infrastructure in South America, Asia-Pacific, and the EMEA region.

The integration aims to improve logistics efficiency, reduce transport distances, and streamline product returns for customers. Expanded regional hubs are expected to cut delivery times and boost access to temperature-controlled solutions.

The acquisition positions Tower Cold Chain and CCT to meet rising global demand for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical and life sciences shipments.