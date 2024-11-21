Samsung Biologics signs manufacturing deals worth $668M with European company

Samsung Biologics has signed agreements with a Europe-based pharmaceutical company for manufacturing services valued at over $668 million.

The contracts, set to run through December 2031, contribute to Samsung Biologics' cumulative contract value for 2024, which now exceeds $4 billion.

The company is also expanding its capabilities by adding antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) services, supported by a new dedicated facility expected to be completed by year-end.

Further expansions include the operational launch of Bio Campus II’s Plant 5 in April 2025, adding significant biomanufacturing capacity.