Pfizer names new research and development leadership

Pfizer has named Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., as its new Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research & Development, starting January 1, 2025.

Boshoff, who currently leads Pfizer’s Oncology division, will take over from Mikael Dolsten and oversee all R&D functions across therapeutic areas while continuing to serve on the executive leadership team.

Roger Dansey, M.D., will also step in as Interim Chief Oncology Officer in January, supporting the search for a permanent replacement before retiring. Johanna Bendell, M.D., is set to join Pfizer from Roche in 2025 as Chief Development Officer, Oncology, and will report to Boshoff.

Boshoff has been with Pfizer for over a decade, driving the approval of 24 medicines in more than 30 indications. He previously held leadership roles in oncology and rare disease development and was a founding director of the UCL Cancer Institute.

Dansey and Bendell bring extensive oncology expertise to Pfizer. Dansey has led the development of several cancer therapies, while Bendell has held senior roles at Roche, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, and Dana-Farber.