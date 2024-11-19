Sanofi invests $42M in Lyon for drug production

Sanofi has announced a €40 million investment in its Lyon Gerland bioproduction site, enhancing its capabilities in immunology-focused drug production.

The investment supports the production of Thymoglobulin, used in transplantation, and localizes the manufacturing of TZIELD, a type 1 diabetes treatment, to France.

Of the total investment, €25 million will fund the development of a second-generation polyclonal antibody for transplant patients, increasing production capacity and improving environmental sustainability. An additional €15 million will be allocated to producing monoclonal antibodies for type 1 diabetes treatment, previously manufactured outside the EU.

Modernization efforts at the Lyon site began in mid-2024, with the first industrial batches of the updated polyclonal antibody expected in 2025 and commercial availability in 2027. Production of the existing treatment continues alongside these upgrades. Similarly, production of the immunomodulatory type 1 diabetes treatment will begin in late 2025, targeting market availability in 2027.