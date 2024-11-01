FDA says Novo’s lowest weight loss dose is now available

The FDA has listed that the shortage of semaglutide injections, including popular brands Wegovy and Ozempic by Novo Nordisk, has been resolved.

Initially reported in March 2022, Novo's shortage impacted supplies of the medication, widely prescribed for diabetes management and weight loss.

Due to the increased demands, other drugmakers have also struggled with GLP-1 shortages. In 2022, the FDA listed Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro in its shortage database as well. The 10mg dose was in short supply until September 2023.

These shortages have led to both drugmakers investing in their manufacturing capacity, with Lilly acquiring Nexus' injectable site earlier this year, and Novo spending $4.1 billion to expand US manufacturing capacity.

As of November 1, 2024, all dose presentations for Wegovy and Ozempic are now available.