Novo Nordisk announces continued GLP-1 shortages

Novo Nordisk is facing ongoing supply shortages in Europe for its popular diabetes treatments, Ozempic and Victoza, due to a surge in demand and manufacturing capacity issues.

These shortages, particularly affecting the lower-dose Ozempic (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg), are expected to persist into late 2024. As a result, doctors are being asked to hold off on starting new patients on Ozempic until supply improves, which is anticipated by September 2024.

This isn't the first time Novo Nordisk has dealt with supply issues. Back in late 2023, they temporarily reduced the supply of Victoza to ramp up Ozempic production, prioritizing the once-weekly treatment to meet rising demand.

While Victoza’s availability has mostly improved across Europe, intermittent shortages remain in some regions. The company recommends that healthcare providers focus on keeping existing patients on treatment, and to consider safe alternatives if supplies run out.

Other drugmakers have struggled with GLP-1 shortages due to increased demand. Last year, the FDA listed Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro in its shortage database. The 10mg dose was in short supply until September 2023.