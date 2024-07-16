Vertex inks licensing deal with Orum Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Orum Therapetics in a multi-target license and option agreement to develop degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs) for gene editing.

This deal grants Vertex the rights to use Orum's Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²) technology for the research and development of DACs, with Orum set to receive an upfront fee of $15 million. Vertex stands to pay up to $310 million per target in potential option fees and milestone payments for up to three targets.

Vertex will also be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of DACs developed with Orum’s TPD² technology, and Orum will receive tiered royalties on future global sales.

After Casgevy's historic approval as the first gene-edited cell therapy for sickle cell disease, Vertex has remained busy. In May, the drugmaker submitted a new drug application to the FDA and a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for its cystic fibrosis therapy, vanzacaftor triple combination, which has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations.