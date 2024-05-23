Orna Therapeutics to acquire ReNAgade

Massachusetts-based biotech Orna Therapeutics has acquired ReNAgade Therapeutics, aiming to strengthen its position in circular RNA therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune diseases.

This acquisition merges Orna's circular RNA technology with ReNAgade's advanced RNA delivery systems, as the two aim to advance a new category of panCAR in vivo CAR RNA medicines.

Amit D. Munshi, previously CEO of ReNAgade, will take over as CEO of Orna, succeeding Tom Barnes, who will remain on the board of directors and chair the scientific advisory board.

The two companies are familiar partners. When ReNAgade launched last May, the biotech had an established joint venture with Orna, combining its delivery platform with Orna’s circular RNA technology and inking an initial deal with Merck.

Orna Therapeutics, founded on MIT research, designs and delivers engineered circular RNA therapeutics with enhanced protein expression. ReNAgade Therapeutics has developed RNA medicines with delivery capabilities to multiple extra-hepatic cells in non-human primate models.

Both companies have secured substantial financing, with Orna raising $321 million in Series A and B rounds and ReNAgade launching with $300 million in Series A funding. The combined entity will maintain a robust pipeline, including panCAR programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, vaccine programs in partnership with Merck, and genetic disease programs.