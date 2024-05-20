AstraZeneca to invest $1.5 billion in new Singapore ADC facility

AstraZeneca has revealed plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore dedicated to antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The design and construction of the facility are expected to begin by the end of 2024, with a target for operational readiness by 2029. This will be AstraZeneca’s first facility to encompass the entire ADC production process.

ADCs combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the potent cell-killing power of chemotherapy drugs. This allows for the direct delivery of toxic agents to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells and potentially reducing side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. The ADC market is rapidly growing, with several ADCs already approved by regulatory agencies worldwide and many more in clinical development.

The new facility in Singapore will be a greenfield project supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. It will handle all manufacturing stages of ADCs, including antibody production, drug synthesis, conjugation, and final product filling.

The investment is aligned with AstraZeneca’s broader strategy to enhance its oncology portfolio, which includes a range of ADCs designed to address different types of cancer. The company currently has six wholly-owned ADCs in clinical trials and several more in preclinical development.

In addition to its clinical and commercial goals, AstraZeneca is doubling down on its commitments to sustainability, with the new ADC facility in Singapore designed to operate with zero carbon emissions from its first day of operations.