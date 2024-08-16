Novo Nordisk to build raw materials plant in Denmark

Novo Nordisk's Pharmatech unit is building a new factory in Denmark in order to meet the high demand for raw materials for chronic disease meds.

Pharmatech will spend approximately $221 million (1.5 billion Danish kroner) to build a 86,000-square-foot facility containing production, storage, office and lab space. The facility will be built on a 506,000-square-foot site in Køge, Denmark that Pharmatech purchased last year.

The plant will produce the silica gel that Novo Nordisk uses for products such as insulin and GLP-1 therapies, according to Reuters. Pharmatech says it is focusing on both capacity and sustainability for the facility, which is expected to be ready for production in 2027.

Pharmatech has been active in the pharma ingredients space in Køge Bay since its launch as FeF Chemicals in 1949. The company was aquired by Novo Nordisk in 1986.