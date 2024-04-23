Eli Lilly to buy Nexus injectables site

Eli Lilly announced this week that it will be acquiring a manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

Located in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, the FDA-approved facility will boost Lilly's capacity to produce injectable medicines and is expected to start production by the end of 2025. The acquisition aims to support the increased demand for Lilly's products and expand its global manufacturing network.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in difficult-to-manufacture injectable generic drugs, says it has invested over $100 million to build the 84,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The facility does not provide contract manufacturing services, which means it can be solely dedicated to Lilly’s manufacturing.

Eli Lilly has seen a significant increase in demand for its injectable medications, particularly its weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, due to their effectiveness in treating obesity and diabetes. These medications, part of the GLP-1 class of drugs, have quickly gained popularity. However, despite efforts to double manufacturing capacity, demand continues to outpace supply, leading Lilly to invest heavily in expanding its production facilities to meet this growing need.

Just last week, an update on the FDA drug shortage database indicated that most doses of Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro will be in short supply through the second quarter of this year due to surging demand.



