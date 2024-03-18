Novartis announces Singapore site expansion

Novartis has broken ground on a $256 million expansion of its biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Singapore.

The expanded facility, expected to be operational by early 2026, will focus on manufacturing therapeutic antibody drugs. The move, aimed at meeting the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals in Asia, is expected to create 100 high-skilled jobs in Singapore. The investment will also see Novartis introducing cutting-edge digital and automation technologies to enhance productivity and operational efficiency at the site, which is set to focus on the production of therapeutic antibody drugs.

Novartis' longstanding partnership with Singapore dates back to 1986, with the pharma giant having invested over $1 billion in the country. The Singapore manufacturing site has been operational since 2002 and has housed the company's first biopharmaceutical production facility in Asia since 2013.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for economic policies, Heng Swee Keat, praised the initiative at the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting Singapore's readiness to partner with global leaders like Novartis in delivering innovative health solutions worldwide. Steffen Lang, president of operations at Novartis, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the critical role of biotherapeutics in meeting the health needs of patients globally and the strategic timing of the new facility in supporting the biopharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain in Asia.