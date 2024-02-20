Daiichi Sankyo to invest $1B in German innovation hub

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo announced this week its plans to invest approximately $1.08 billion (one billion euros) to transform its Pfaffenhofen facility, located north of Munich, into an international innovation center.

The expansion aims to bolster the development and production of cutting-edge therapies, including treatments for breast, lung and stomach cancers, alongside cardiovascular drugs. The project, already underway, is slated for completion by 2030, generating at least 350 new jobs in the process.

Central to the expansion is the development of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, which combines targeted antibody therapy with the potency of chemotherapy. Daiichi Sankyo's investment includes the construction of a new laboratory dedicated to ADCs.

Beyond research and production, the investment also reinforces quality assurance and logistics, with a focus on sustainability. The site is committed to renewable energy sources, and with over 700 employees, serves as Daiichi Sankyo's largest manufacturing and development site outside of Japan.