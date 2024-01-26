AbbVie to expand Singapore plant in biologics push

AbbVie broke ground on a $223 million expansion of its Singapore manufacturing facility, adding more than 100 jobs and new biologics capacity.

The investment in the facility, located in Singapore's Tuas Biomedical Park, will add 24,000 liters of biologics drug-substance capacity and support current products as well as emerging immunology and oncology compounds.

According to AbbVie, the drugmaker has now invested more than $740 million in acquiring, modernizing and expanding its Singapore facility over the past 10 years.

Singapore is home to facilities owned by eight of the world’s top 10 pharma companies and investment has been ongoing. In the last five years, Merck & Co. announced the opening of two new manufacturing facilities in Singapore, Sanofi invested $475 million in its Singapore vaccine site and Thermo Fisher announced a major expansion, part of which involved growing its single-use technology capabilities at its Singapore site.