  • Magazine
  • ENEWS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • WEBINARS
  • PODCASTS
  • EBOOKS
    1. Development
    2. Clinical Trials

    Intra-Cellular Therapies reveals promising phase 3 data for schizophrenia relapse prevention

    Nov. 5, 2024

    Intra-Cellular Therapies has reported positive results from a phase 3 trial evaluating Caplyta (lumateperone) as a maintenance treatment to prevent relapse in adults with schizophrenia.

    The study showed a significant improvement in time to relapse for patients on lumateperone compared to those receiving a placebo, supporting the potential of lumateperone in potential long-term management of schizophrenia.

    The study, called Study 304, was designed as a randomized withdrawal trial. Patients who had stabilized on lumateperone were either continued on the drug or switched to a placebo. Results revealed that 16.4% of patients on lumateperone experienced a relapse, compared to 38.6% on placebo, reflecting a 63% reduction in relapse risk for those on the treatment.

    Lumateperone also met its key secondary goal, showing a longer time to discontinuation due to any cause compared to placebo. Safety data indicated the treatment was generally well tolerated, with headache being the most common side effect, reported at a rate significantly higher than placebo.

    Already approved for treating schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults, Caplyta is being further explored for its potential benefits in other psychiatric and neurological conditions.

    Latest from Clinical Trials