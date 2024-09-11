GSK halts HSV vax development

GSK is not advancing its therapeutic herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate, GSK3943104, after its early-stage trial failed to meet efficacy endpoints.

The phase 1/2 trial, TH HSV REC-003, aimed to assess the vaccine's ability to treat recurrent genital herpes but did not demonstrate sufficient clinical efficacy. Notably, no safety concerns were identified during the trial.

GSK will now continue monitoring the study for safety and gather follow-up data that may provide further insights into recurrent herpes management.

Currently, several HSV vaccines are in development, including Moderna's mRNA-1608, now in a phase 1/2 trial aimed at preventing HSV-2, the virus causing genital herpes. BioNTech is also advancing its HSV-2 vaccine, BNT163, designed to block viral entry and spread.