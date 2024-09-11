Novo Nordisk weight loss pill shows promise in early-stage trial

This week, Novo Nordisk presented data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes showing that its investigational obesity pill, amycretin, helped patients lose up to 13.1% of their starting weight in a 12-week phase 1 trial.

In the trial, patients — overweight or obese but without diabetes — were given escalating doses of amycretin. Side effects were mild-to-moderate and mainly gastrointestinal, similar to other treatments in the GLP-1 drug class, such as Wegovy. One non-fatal adverse event occurred, but no severe side effects were reported.

Patients taking 50 mg doses lost 10.4% on average, while those on the maximum dose (2x50 mg) achieved the 13.1% reduction. By comparison, the placebo group lost just 1.1%, with weight loss continuing to increase through the study period.

Amycretin mimics GLP-1, a gut hormone, and also targets the hormone amylin, which affects hunger. Pills like amycretin may be preferred by patients over injectables, but they require larger doses of active ingredients. Novo is also developing a combination drug, CagriSema, that targets amylin and may lead to even higher weight loss.