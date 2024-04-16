Genentech cancer drug shows promise in earlier DLBCL treatment

Eyeing earlier lines of treatment for its bispecific antibody, Columvi, Roche's Genentech announced successful results from its phase 3 study, STARGLO.

The study revealed that Columvi, when combined with chemotherapy, significantly improves survival rates for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Columvi, paired with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, outperformed the combination of Rituxan and the same chemotherapy agents in terms of overall survival rates. The safety profile of the treatment combination remained consistent with previous findings. The drugmaker said that STARGLO study data will soon be submitted to health authorities.

Columvi has previously gained accelerated approval in the U.S. and conditional approval in Europe based on its efficacy as a monotherapy in later treatment stages. This new data suggests its potential use earlier in the treatment process as well, offering hope to those battling this aggressive form of lymphoma.