Incyte JAK1 inhibitor shines in phase 2 trial

Incyte recently revealed positive outcomes from its phase 2 trial of povorcitinib, an oral JAK1 inhibitor, in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), a chronic skin condition characterized by intense itching and the formation of nodules.

The findings, presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, demonstrated that povorcitinib significantly improved itch relief across various dosage groups compared to a placebo, meeting both primary and secondary study endpoints.

Notably, patients treated with the drug showed a marked improvement in itch reduction and skin condition after just four weeks of treatment, signaling a potential breakthrough for individuals grappling with the persistent and often debilitating symptoms of PN.

Povorcitinib is also being tested in advanced phase 3 trials for skin conditions hidradenitis suppurativa and vitiligo and is in ongoing phase 2 trials for PN, asthma, and a type of hives known as chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Two years ago, the FDA approved Incyte’s JAK inhibitor cream, Opzelura, for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients aged 12 and older. This drug became the first and only FDA-approved product for repigmentation in patients with this condition.