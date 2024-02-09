Synlogic to cease operations

Massachusetts-based Synlogic is evaluating strategic options for the company following an internal review that revealed its phase 3 study of a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) was unlikely to meet endpoints.

As a result of the decision to discontinue Synpheny-3, its ongoing pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB1934), the Synlogic board plans to conduct an assessment of its options, including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, dissolution or other strategic transactions.

The company had initiated the 150-person global trial in June 2023 with the hope that SYNB1934, an orally administered non-systemically absorbed treatment, would be the first therapeutic for PKU approved as both a monotherapy and adjunctive medical treatment. PKU is a rare genetic condition where the body is unable to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid found in all protein-containing foods.

Going forward, Synlogic says it will cease operations and reduce its workforce by more than 90% — retaining only the employees needed to assist in the strategic review and discontinuation of the study.