Moderna abandons Metagenomi gene editing deal

Moderna has returned the glob­al rights to Metagenomi's gene edit­ing tech­nolo­gies, includ­ing base edi­tors and RNA-medi­at­ed inte­gra­tion sys­tems (RIGS), back to Metageno­mi.

According to California-based Metageno­mi, the partners have "mutu­al­ly agreed" to ter­mi­nate their col­lab­o­ra­tion on pri­ma­ry hyper­ox­aluria type 1 (PH1), a rare disorder that mainly affects the kidneys, and rights to devel­op the PH1 pro­gram. All oth­er rights grant­ed under the col­lab­o­ra­tion will also be returned.

The col­lab­o­ra­tion was originally inked back in November 2021. Moderna mentioned the update in its first quarter financials today, noting that the gene editing collab was ended so that the company could continue to "strategically prioritize its research and development investments." Mod­er­na will remain a Metageno­mi shareholder.

The news comes amid a challenging first quarter for Moderna, with the drugmaker disclosing total revenues of $167 million — a steep drop from $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year.