Moderna abandons Metagenomi gene editing deal

Moderna has returned the global rights to Metagenomi's gene editing technologies, including base editors and RNA-mediated integration systems (RIGS), back to Metagenomi.
According to California-based Metagenomi, the partners have "mutually agreed" to terminate their collaboration on primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), a rare disorder that mainly affects the kidneys, and rights to develop the PH1 program. All other rights granted under the collaboration will also be returned.
The collaboration was originally inked back in November 2021. Moderna mentioned the update in its first quarter financials today, noting that the gene editing collab was ended so that the company could continue to "strategically prioritize its research and development investments." Moderna will remain a Metagenomi shareholder.
The news comes amid a challenging first quarter for Moderna, with the drugmaker disclosing total revenues of $167 million — a steep drop from $1.9 billion in the same quarter last year.