Novartis, PeptiDream expand peptide discovery pact

Novartis and PeptiDream are once again expanding their peptide discovery collaboration, as the industry's radiopharma surge continues.

Under the new agreement, Japan-based PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to identify and optimize novel macrocyclic peptides against targets selected by Novartis, for potential conjugation to radionuclides or other applications.

The targeted treatment approach uses radioactive isotopes attached to ligands, which specifically bind to cancer cells, allowing for precise delivery of radiation to destroy tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This method is particularly effective in treating certain types of cancer, such as neuroendocrine tumors, where traditional therapies may be less effective.

This partnership, which builds on a collaboration initiated in 2010 and previously expanded in 2015 and 2019, could bring PeptiDream up to $2.71 billion in milestone payments, plus royalties.

Recently, Novartis won FDA approval for its radionuclide therapy, Lutathera, for pediatric patients 12 years and older with rare gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), marking it the first such approved therapy for children. Novartis, which acquired the therapy through its $3.9 billion purchase of Advanced Accelerator Application in 2017, is also exploring its application in other cancers including breast, colon, lung and pancreatic cancers.