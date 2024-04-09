Merck acquires ADC safety startup Abceutics

Merck (MSD) has completed its acquisition of Abceutics, a startup rooted in research from the University at Buffalo, in a deal that could reach up to $208 million depending on developmental milestones.

Founded in 2020, Abceutics has focused on the development of technologies aimed at improving the delivery and safety of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a targeted cancer treatment approach.

Abceutics has done so through the development of payload-binding selectivity enhancers (PBSEs), designed to minimize the side effects associated with ADC therapies by selectively neutralizing harmful agents in non-target cells. Specifically, by binding to and neutralizing free payloads in the bloodstream, PBSEs allow for higher doses of ADCs to be administered safely, potentially increasing their therapeutic effectiveness.

Merck's interest in Abceutics stems from the potential of PBSE technology to enhance the therapeutic index of ADCs, a crucial factor in the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

Last October, Merck entered into a $22 billion collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to co-develop and co-commercialize three of Daiichi Sankyo’s ADC candidates: patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan.