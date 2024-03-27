Blackstone backs Moderna flu program with $750M investment

Blackstone Life Sciences will provide up to $750 million to fund Moderna’s mRNA influenza program, inking what Blackstone is calling a "landmark collaboration."

Per the deal, Moderna will retain full rights and control of its flu program, with Blackstone eligible to receive milestones and royalties on resultant flu products.

According to an update simultaneously posted by Moderna, the company has several seasonal influenza vaccine candidates in clinical development. Leading the pack is its mRNA-1010 jab. Back in September, Moderna revealed the latest data from an interim analysis of the phase 3 trial for the vaccine. The analysis revealed that the vaccine met all of its endpoints, and provided improved immunogenicity for all four A and B strains.

Moderna also pointed out that mRNA-1010 elicited a stronger immune response when compared to GSK’s approved quadrivalent shot, Fluarix. According to the company, it is currently in ongoing discussions with regulators and intends to file in 2024.

Moderna also has a fully enrolled phase 3 study of its investigational flu-COVID combo vaccine, mRNA-1083, for adults aged 50 years and older. It expects data this year.

Blackstone Life Sciences, a U.S.-based private investment platform, currently has more than $8 billion in assets under its management. Back in 2022, it inked a $325 million deal with Sanofi to advance a subcutaneous formulation of Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody, Sarclisa, to treat patients with multiple myeloma.