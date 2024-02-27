Novo Nordisk, Neomorph ink $1.46B molecular glue deal

Neomorph and Novo Nordisk have announced a collaboration to develop molecular glue degraders targeting cardiometabolic diseases and rare conditions.

The deal, potentially worth $1.46 billion, aims to combine Neomorph's specialized molecular glue discovery platform with Novo Nordisk's expertise in disease management to produce new therapeutic options.

The agreement outlines that Neomorph will handle discovery and preclinical activities, receiving upfront payments, R&D funding, and possible future milestones and royalties, with Novo Nordisk gaining exclusive rights to further clinical development and commercialization.

Founded in 2020, Neomorph focuses on drug discovery against 'undruggable' targets through innovative approaches including protein degradation and molecular glues. Novo Nordisk, known for its diabetes, obesity, and rare blood disorders treatments, seeks to expand its R&D capabilities with this partnership.

The industry has shown a rising interest in molecular glues. Earlier this month, Bristol Myers Squibb teamed with generative AI company VantAI to find new molecular glues for targeted therapeutic purposes. Last year, Austria-based biotech Proxygen signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co to jointly develop molecular glue degraders for therapeutic targets.