AstraZeneca invests $300M in new cell therapy manufacturing site

AstraZeneca has unveiled its plans for a $300 million investment in a new facility in Rockville, Maryland, in an effort to bolster its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

The facility is set to create over 150 jobs initially, with a primary focus on manufacturing T-cell therapies to support global clinical trials. As the initiative progresses, the site may broaden its scope to address other disease areas.

The news follows AstraZeneca's 2023 collaborations on Tregs with Quell Therapeutics, CAR-T with AbelZeta and gene editing with Cellectis, as well as the acquisition of personalized T-cell receptor therapy specialist Neogene Therapeutics in 2022.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore lauded the partnership between AstraZeneca and the state, highlighting the investment's role in bolstering Maryland's position in the life sciences industry, "This significant investment in our life sciences sector will help maintain Maryland’s leadership in the industry and sharpen our competitive edge."