Jaguar spins out manufacturing company

Illinois-based Jaguar Gene Therapy has launched a new company, with a focus on manufacturing and testing advanced therapies.

The spinoff, which will be known as Advanced Medicine Partners, has officially launched independently following a successful funding round. With a proprietary development platform and a robust adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing process, the company is positioned as a significant player in the industry.

The new company will start with over 33,000 square feet of lab, office and warehouse space in Cary and Durham, North Carolina and is expanding to create a 174,000-square-foot GMP manufacturing facility in Durham.

Advanced Medicine Partners will continue overseeing CMC initiatives for Jaguar's pipeline programs. The organization will also provide support for CMC work related to Deerfield academic projects, private portfolio companies, and has initiated projects for various pharma clients.