BioNTech strikes mAbs deal WuXi Biologics

BioNTech will pick the rights to develop two preclinical monoclonal antibodies from WuXi Biologics using the Shanghai-based CDMO's proprietary antibody discovery technology platforms.

Per the deal, BioNTech will pay WuXi $20 million upfront for exclusive rights to the investigational mAbs. WuXi will be eligible to receive additional milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.

While the targets of the deal were not disclosed, BioNTech has been busy in the oncology deal-making space, particularly with China-based partners.

In November, the German biotech signed a potential $1 billion deal with Zhuhai-based Biotheus to develop a bispecific antibody candidate against solid tumors. The deal was the second tie-up for the two partners. Back in July, the companies signed a research collaboration around a preclinical bispecific antibody and a clinical-stage mAb for cancer.

In October, BioNTech announced a collaboration with China-based MediLink Therapeutics that centers on the development of an ADC targeting HER3. BioNTech handed MediLink an upfront payment of $70 million, in a deal that could surpass $1 billion. In April, BioNTech signed a deal — potentially totaling over $1.5 billion — with China-based biotech DualityBio to co-develop and commercialize two cancer ADC candidates. The collaboration marked BioNTech’s official foray into ADCs.