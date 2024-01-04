Roche, MOMA enter $2B oncology target partnership

Roche has inked a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with precision medicines company MOMA Therapeutics, providing Roche access to MOMA's KnowledgeBase platform for the identification of oncology targets.

Under the agreement, Massachusetts-based MOMA will receive a $66 million upfront cash payment and is eligible for milestone payments exceeding $2 billion, along with tiered royalties. MOMA will lead activities related to selected targets until the confirmation of a development candidate, while Roche will handle IND-enabling activities, clinical development, and commercialization.

MOMA's platform, which focuses on the ATPase target class, integrates structure-function capabilities and advanced lead-finding technologies. The biotech anticipates filing IND applications for two lead programs in 2024. The partnership aims to advance MOMA's platform and accelerate the development of therapies for addressing unmet needs in advanced cancer.

It's been a busy week for Roche, with the drugmaker announcing yesterday that it has partnered with China's MediLink Therapeutics to develop a next-generation ADC candidate targeting c-Mesenchymal epithelial transition factor (c-Met) against solid tumors. Roche will provide upfront and near-term milestone payments totaling $50 million in exchange or global rights for YL211's development, manufacturing, and commercialization, with potential milestone payments increasing the total deal value to nearly $1 billion.