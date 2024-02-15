FTC, HHS eye 'middlemen' in generic drug shortage probe

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have jointly issued a request for information to understand how the practices of two types of drug 'middlemen' groups may be contributing to generic drug shortages.

The agencies are seeking public comment regarding market concentration among large health care group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and drug wholesalers in an attempt to understand how these groups influence the pricing and availability of generic drugs.

"Today’s announcement is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to tackle health care monopolies and lessen the impact on vulnerable patients who bear the brunt of this lack of competition," said HHS secretary Xavier Becerra. "Today’s initiative is just one more action by HHS to best address shortages of generic drugs.”

The joint RFI comes amid persistent shortages of generic antibiotics, chemotherapies and ADHD meds. Back in December 2023, the FTC, HHS and the Department of Justice teamed up on several initatives to help lower health care and drug costs for Americans.