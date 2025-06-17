Veranova invests over $50M to add cGMP bioconjugation capabilities in Massachusetts

Veranova announced a strategic investment exceeding $50 million to establish cGMP bioconjugation development and manufacturing capabilities at its Devens, Massachusetts facility.

The expansion will enable the company to offer end-to-end support for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, enhancing its portfolio of complex API services. The new capacity is expected to be operational by June 2026.

The project includes new process and analytical development labs, Grade C cleanroom space, and equipment to support kilogram-scale manufacturing of both potent and non-potent bioconjugates. The investment follows a previously announced expansion in high-potency synthesis at the same site and is expected to create up to 70 new technical and manufacturing jobs.

Veranova said the expansion is in response to increased demand for domestic biomanufacturing capacity and the need to strengthen U.S.-based supply chains for critical drug substances. Located near the Boston-Cambridge biotech hub, the Devens site has more than 15 years of experience in ADC linker-payload development and manufacturing, backed by expertise in complex synthesis, analytical testing, and purification.

“This investment will build on our core capabilities in complex chemistry and enable us to deliver differentiated solutions to our customers,” Veranova CEO Mike Riley said in a statement. The company expects the expanded site to play a central role in supporting the development of targeted therapies across its global CDMO network.