MaxCyte, Ori Biotech team to improve autologous cell therapy manufacturing

MaxCyte and Ori Biotech have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at improving efficiency in autologous cell therapy manufacturing.

The companies have successfully integrated MaxCyte’s ExPERT Flow Electroporation platform with Ori’s IRO system, combining gene editing and automated manufacturing technologies to enhance the production of engineered T cells.

The collaboration will evaluate the performance of Ori’s IRO platform in manufacturing CRISPR-edited CD19 CAR T cells, comparing its efficiency against traditional post-electroporation expansion processes. The goal is to increase gene-edited T cell yield while reducing overall manufacturing timelines.

MaxCyte’s platform enables scalable transfection at clinical-grade levels, while Ori’s IRO platform provides automated fluid handling, modular process control, and tubeless sterile connections. Together, the systems aim to streamline upstream and downstream workflows in cell therapy development.

Both companies cited the collaboration as a step toward improving commercial viability and accelerating access to advanced therapies. The integrated solution is designed to help therapy developers scale production while maintaining quality and process flexibility.

“By integrating modular, best-of-breed technologies, we’re raising the standard of manufacturing by enhancing commercial viability,” Ori Biotech CEO Jason Foster said in a statement. “Ultimately, this collaboration helps bring cell therapies to patients faster, more reliably, and at greater scale.”