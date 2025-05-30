SK bioscience expands vaccine manufacturing site to support global GBP410 supply

SK bioscience has completed a major expansion of its Andong, South Korea manufacturing facility, L HOUSE, to support the production of GBP410, a 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate co-developed with Sanofi.

The upgrade adds approximately 4,200㎡ of space across two new floors, boosting large-scale production capacity ahead of global launch efforts.

The company plans to obtain cGMP certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the newly expanded facility. L HOUSE previously received EU-GMP certification in 2021, marking it as the first Korean vaccine plant to do so. SK bioscience said the latest expansion reinforces its aim of establishing L HOUSE as a global supply hub for vaccines.

GBP410 is currently in global Phase 3 trials across multiple countries including Australia, the U.S., and South Korea. The study, enrolling over 7,700 participants from six weeks to 17 years old, evaluates the safety and immunogenicity of the candidate compared to Prevnar 13. It is the first pneumococcal vaccine with more than 20 serotypes to reach this stage in pediatric populations.

The collaboration between SK bioscience and Sanofi was expanded in late 2024 to include next-generation PCVs for pediatric and adult use. The companies aim to leverage their combined technical and regulatory expertise to accelerate development and broaden global access to pneumococcal vaccines.