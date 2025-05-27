Sanofi, VNVC to open vaccine facility in Vietnam to boost regional supply

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) are opening a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Vietnam, expanding local production capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

The plant is designed to strengthen Vietnam’s self-sufficiency in vaccine supply while contributing to global distribution efforts, according to the announcement.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the launch event during his diplomatic visit to Vietnam, signaling the importance of the partnership in advancing international healthcare collaboration. The site is part of Sanofi’s broader strategy to grow its footprint in Asia and support public health infrastructure in emerging markets.

The facility will leverage advanced manufacturing technologies and Sanofi’s vaccine development expertise to meet increasing demand following global calls for improved pandemic preparedness. It also aligns with government of Vietnam’s efforts to attract investment in high-tech pharmaceutical manufacturing.

By establishing operations in Vietnam, Sanofi and VNVC aim to improve access to essential immunizations across Southeast Asia, positioning Vietnam as a key player in the region’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

In December 2024, Sanofi opened a $595 million vaccine facility in Singapore, marking its first evolutive vaccine facility (EVF) outside of France. That same month, the company announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a new production base in Beijing, making it the company’s largest single investment in China.

Earlier this month, Sanofi pledged to invest at least $20 billion in its U.S. operations through 2030, growing investments in science and expanding domestic manufacturing.