NecstGen, Astraveus to test benchtop platform for scalable CAR-T production

NecstGen has partnered with Astraveus to evaluate the Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory, a microfluidic platform aimed at simplifying and scaling the production of CAR-T therapies.

The system integrates closed-system automation into a compact benchtop design, offering the potential to reduce manual steps, footprint, and production costs.

The collaboration will assess Lakhesys in NecstGen’s GMP environment, testing its suitability as a scalable alternative to conventional CAR-T workflows. As part of the agreement, NecstGen will also supply lentiviral vectors to support Astraveus’ internal R&D initiatives.

Astraveus recently completed the first full CAR-T manufacturing run using the Lakhesys platform and is now expanding external validation through industry partnerships.

The company positions its platform as a disruptive solution that addresses common bottlenecks in cell therapy manufacturing by miniaturizing and automating key steps.

Based at the Leiden Bio Science Park, NecstGen provides GMP manufacturing and development services to therapy developers. The collaboration with Astraveus supports NecstGen’s strategy of advancing next-generation platforms that improve access and efficiency in cell and gene therapy manufacturing.