Aptar CSP opens cGMP site to support early-stage drug packaging

Aptar CSP Technologies has opened a new cGMP-compliant facility in New Jersey to support early-stage clinical manufacturing of tablet and capsule-based drug products.

The site will focus on packaging for oral solid dose (OSD) and capsule-based dry powder inhalers using Aptar CSP’s proprietary Activ-Polymer and Activ-Blister technologies.

The expansion is aimed at addressing rising demand for enhanced drug stability and nitrosamine risk mitigation. Activ-Blister integrates active materials into blister packaging to protect individual doses from moisture, oxygen, and volatile compounds, helping preserve drug integrity and reduce impurity formation.

Developed in collaboration with MOD3 Pharma, the new facility will offer services including Phase I and II clinical material production, R&D support, full CMC packages, stability testing, and clinical supply management.

Aptar CSP is part of AptarGroup and is known for its active material science platforms used across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and medical devices. The company will showcase its capabilities at RDD Europe 2025 in Portugal.