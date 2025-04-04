Honeywell launches AI-powered platform to streamline life sciences manufacturing

Honeywell has launched TrackWise Manufacturing, a cloud-native platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate and digitize workflows in the life sciences manufacturing sector.

Designed to replace inefficient paper-based systems, the new platform aims to help companies reduce errors, cut down drug development timelines, and bring products to market more quickly and safely.

TrackWise Manufacturing introduces a containerized architecture that allows for consistent software performance across diverse computing environments, eliminating the need for complex system integrations. The platform embeds AI-assisted workflows and quality-by-design metrics directly into manufacturing processes, enhancing operational flexibility while supporting regulatory compliance.

Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, said the new platform draws on the company’s decades of experience in automation and compliance. “By embedding AI-assisted workflows, we are leveraging automation to help life science manufacturers reduce technology transfer times and get products to patients faster,” he said.

The platform builds on Honeywell’s legacy TrackWise quality management system, which has supported life sciences operations for more than 30 years.

With the integration of automation and AI, the upgraded system aims to unify quality and manufacturing operations, providing a more agile and efficient approach to drug production in a fast-changing regulatory and market environment.