Siemens, Miko Pharma ink pharmaceutical manufacturing deal in Ghana

Siemens has entered into a landmark agreement with Miko Pharma to build pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Ghana, a move expected to enhance healthcare access and boost the local economy.

The deal, signed at the Hannover Messe trade show in Germany, is one of the largest in Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector. It will support the production of generic medications for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, HIV, and malaria, and create 130 new jobs.

As part of the partnership, Siemens will oversee the development of industrial systems, infrastructure, and utilities for Miko Pharma’s facilities in Eastern Ghana, meeting World Health Organization standards. According to Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, the goal is to establish a sustainable and self-sufficient pharmaceutical manufacturing presence on the African continent.

Miko Pharma executives described the agreement as a pivotal step toward transforming healthcare in Ghana. “This partnership is not just about building facilities — it’s about setting a new standard for pharmaceutical production in Africa,” Willard Jackson, Miko Pharma’s executive director. CEO and founder Michael Obeng emphasized the potential for the project to improve access to affordable, high-quality treatments in the region.

Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry is poised for continued growth, with local production currently meeting 30% of demand and pharmaceutical sales forecasted to reach GH₵10.7 billion by 2028. The sector accounted for 0.8% of GDP and over 21% of healthcare spending in 2023, supported by 36 licensed manufacturing facilities and more than 3,500 pharmacies nationwide.