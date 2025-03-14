Vetter expands cold storage capacity amid rising demand

Vetter is expanding its Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics to accommodate increasing demand for the company’s pharmaceutical filling services.

Construction of the 22,500-square-meter extension began in late 2024, with completion expected by 2028, the Germany-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) announced this week.

The expansion will add a high-bay warehouse, stability chamber, offices, a new company restaurant, and a data center. With an investment exceeding €150 million, the project will increase cold storage capacity by 16,000 pallet positions, bringing the total to 68,000 across various temperature requirements.

The new section will be fully refrigerated and incorporate advanced automation and digital monitoring technologies. Cold storage remains a priority as pharmaceutical companies increasingly require controlled environments for temperature-sensitive medications.

“The growing need for cold storage for many innovative pharmaceutical products is increasing the demand for pallet storage,” Timo Usinger, senior vice president of supply chain management at Vetter, said in a statement.

Since opening the Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics in 2012, Vetter has steadily expanded its storage capabilities. The latest construction phase supports continued organic growth and enhances services for customers requiring precise temperature control.

Vetter’s expansion aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing cold chain logistics. A report by Roots Analysis projects that the global cold chain market for pharmaceuticals will grow from $6.4 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.